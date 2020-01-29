Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Up 46.6% in January

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Several brokerages recently commented on ETTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.