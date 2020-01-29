Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Position Reduced by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,923,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.