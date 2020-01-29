Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Sells C$373,940.00 in Stock

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total transaction of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,197,778.93.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.62. 66,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,846. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.96. Endeavour Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$17.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.98.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$352.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining Corp will post 1.5200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDV. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.29.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

