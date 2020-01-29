Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $724,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,899.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.28.

VEEV stock opened at $145.49 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $104.68 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

