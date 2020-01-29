Empirical Finance LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $499.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $287.58 and a one year high of $517.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.79.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.09.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.