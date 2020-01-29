Empirical Finance LLC Purchases Shares of 1,177 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,038,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,317,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,228,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,027,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $222,331,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $214.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.44. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $160.79 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.16.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

