Empirical Finance LLC Purchases New Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,529,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,768,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,818,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,281,000 after buying an additional 50,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 545,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.