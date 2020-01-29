Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

Shares of NVDA opened at $247.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

