Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $175.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.50 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

