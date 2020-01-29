Empirical Finance LLC Has $890,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

