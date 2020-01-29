Empirical Finance LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

