Empirical Finance LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,423 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

NYSE ABT opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

