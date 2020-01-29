Empirical Finance LLC Has $362,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Electric by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after buying an additional 4,356,911 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in General Electric by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,082,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,369,000 after buying an additional 2,687,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,333,462 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 1,085,534 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

