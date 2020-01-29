Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Up 12.4% in January

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE EBS traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32. Emergent Biosolutions has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 801.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $311.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,892 shares of company stock worth $857,603. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

