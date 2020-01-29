Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) will announce sales of $186.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.90 million and the lowest is $181.79 million. Elevate Credit reported sales of $207.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full-year sales of $746.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.83 million to $751.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $774.56 million, with estimates ranging from $767.41 million to $781.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Elevate Credit.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELVT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 80,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $330,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,367 shares of company stock worth $1,346,547. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 188,747 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELVT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 338,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $216.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

