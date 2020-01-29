Elementeum (ELET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $48.00

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Elementeum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Instant Bitex. Elementeum has a total market cap of $30,780.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,930,131 tokens. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elementeum Token Trading

Elementeum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

