Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.89.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Eldorado Resorts stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 984,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,619. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $61.55.
In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,591 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $207,315,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,234,000 after acquiring an additional 454,691 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eldorado Resorts
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
