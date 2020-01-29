Elastos Market Cap Reaches $28.85 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00017200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Huobi, Bit-Z and Kucoin. Elastos has a market capitalization of $28.85 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.24 or 0.03098847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00192845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00120594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,836,900 coins and its circulating supply is 17,848,169 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Kucoin, Bit-Z, BCEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

