Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Gilford Securities started coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an average rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.74.

EIGR stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,304. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $325.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $332,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 209.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 49,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

