eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Down 13.3% in January

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 761,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,580. eHealth has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $3,181,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $104,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in eHealth by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in eHealth by 4.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in eHealth by 31.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. ValuEngine cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

