eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,004. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $122.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,486. eHealth has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

