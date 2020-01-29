EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,249 shares of company stock worth $8,265,889. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $569.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.