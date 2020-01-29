EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 780.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $222.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $160.99 and a 52 week high of $225.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.