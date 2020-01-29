EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 10,727 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.35. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

