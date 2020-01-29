EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,905,000 after buying an additional 33,641 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,836,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 576,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,702,000 after acquiring an additional 87,797 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $199.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.62.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.