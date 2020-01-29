EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 787 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

In other Godaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $68,801.04. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 11,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $851,253.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,605 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,893,902. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

