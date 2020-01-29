Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,364,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,221,000 after purchasing an additional 67,395 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,391 shares of company stock valued at $33,140,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.05. 31,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,713. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $163.08 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

