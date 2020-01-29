ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ECN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.25.
ECN traded up C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.39. 497,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,936. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$3.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -11.18.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.
