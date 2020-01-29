ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ECN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.25.

ECN traded up C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.39. 497,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,936. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$3.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -11.18.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.48 million. Research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

