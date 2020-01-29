eBoost Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. eBoost has a market cap of $216,270.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

