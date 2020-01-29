eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wedbush

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,218,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $398,321,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in eBay by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,206,073 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,360 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after acquiring an additional 945,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 43.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 12.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,299,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $128,616,000 after acquiring an additional 362,882 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

