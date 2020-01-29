eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05, RTT News reports. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,129,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

