Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Eaton Vance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Eaton Vance has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eaton Vance to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

NYSE EV opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. Eaton Vance has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

