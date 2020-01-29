Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 1.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.10. 67,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,868. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

