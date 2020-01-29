Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the quarter. Easterly Government Properties comprises approximately 1.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Easterly Government Properties worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 105,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,853. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 270.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,200. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

