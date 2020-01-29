East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. East West Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

