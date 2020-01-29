Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $927,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $705,692,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

