e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 660,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. 505,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,794. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.84, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 41,490 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $807,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,711,089 shares of company stock valued at $58,658,955. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

