Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.99.

Shares of GD opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

