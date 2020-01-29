Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $5.56 Million Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

TIF stock opened at $134.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.99.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

