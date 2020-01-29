Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 47,309 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,309 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of US Foods worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 653.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1,620.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 47.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,240,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,102 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,628,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 54.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,617,000 after purchasing an additional 854,275 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $7,244,447.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.