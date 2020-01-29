Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $5.05 Million Investment in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 188,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.19% of Pattern Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 158,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PEGI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.97. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

