Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Steris were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Steris’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

