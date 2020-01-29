Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

