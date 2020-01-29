Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.85.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

