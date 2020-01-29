Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 893.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

NYSE:WCG opened at $349.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.56 and a 1-year high of $350.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.