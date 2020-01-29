Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $353.81

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc (LON:DNE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $353.81 and traded as low as $352.64. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at $360.00, with a volume of 995 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $73.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 365.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.73.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:DNE)

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.