Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 375,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 138,579 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 138,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 114,703 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,990,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,505.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 62,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 70,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 46,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $78.11.

