Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

