Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

SVC opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.90. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

