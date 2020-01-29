Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $283,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

